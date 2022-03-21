WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run on North Patterson Avenue.

On Dec. 11, just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.

When they arrived, they found Gregory Slade, 61, with injuries from being hit by a vehicle, according to a WSPD news release.

Slade was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

On Monday, police said they are searching for a suspect driving a 2002-2010 sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call WSPD at (336) 773-7700.