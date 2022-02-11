Winston-Salem on pace to have more homicides in 2022 than in 2021 and 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The job of the Winston-Salem Police Department has only become harder in the new year.

As they face similar staff challenges experienced by almost every law enforcement agency in the country, officers are trying to combat another rise in homicides.

So far, there have been six homicides in 2022, compared to three during a similar time frame in 2021 and just two in 2020.

“Collectively, we’re going to have to find a way that violence is not the choice for solving conflict,” explained Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr.

The homicides have happened on West Academy Street, Weatherwood Court, Jonestown Road, North Patterson Avenue, 14th Street and Bacon Street.

Compared to a map of homicides in 2021, these did not happen in the same location.

On Jan. 10, as police investigated the first homicide of 2022—the death of Victor Hardy—Winston-Salem Police Lt. Gregory Dorn explained that the first of the year can typically bring homicides related to situations that happened at the end of the previous year.

“We always seem to have a bit of a lull at the beginning of January,” he explained. “I hope this is just the backside in the up-tick in violence.”

Unfortunately, that up-tick has continued, with Asst. Chief Penn Jr. saying, “Normally during this time you would see smaller numbers. I cannot tell you what that’s about, All I can tell you is that folks are choosing violence.”

Initial investigations have found that there is nothing connecting these six homicides. Police say that, as of now, they all appear to be acts of violence committed by someone who knew the victim.

To combat the rise in homicides and work around the shortage of staff, WSPD has begun to schedule more officers to work during times when there are historically higher call volumes.

“We have analysts who analyze that data for when the most calls come in. We are strategic in our staffing. So, our folks are out there at times when issues arrive. We follow the data on that. I don’t think the community needs to worry that we won’t be there.”

Police have made arrests in the three of the homicides.

They are still seeking information in the deaths of Ray Pruitt, who was killed on Weatherwood Court, Laruin Crockett, who died at East 14th Street and Darryl Smith who passed away after being shot on Jonestown Road.