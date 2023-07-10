WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several Winston-Salem city parks are facing damage that’s so severe, its cost tens of thousands of dollars out of the operations budget.

We checked out three local parks Monday: Winston Water Works, the Quarry at Grant Park and Miller Park.

From sledgehammer damage to sinks, graffiti on walls and even stolen concessions, they are all dealing with the consequences of vandalism

The Winston Waterworks Park is a beautiful aquatic facility, but some people are trying to put a damper on the fun.

“We’ve had several glass panels broken out. They’re skylights that provide ventilation for our lifeguards,” said William Royston, parks and recreation director for the City of Winston-Salem.

On more than one occasion, the concession area has been ransacked.

“They steal snacks, candy bars, cookies, popcorn,” he said. “They had a brand-new Icee machine. They just ripped the handle off.”

Parents who bring their kids to play wish the vandalism would stop.

“Do right. There’s nothing else that needs to be said other than ‘do right and don’t vandalize,’” said Devin Mack, a parent at the pool.

Over at the Quarry at Grant Park, more than $20,000 in damage was done in the bathrooms.

“They got a hammer, busted the toilets off the wall, busted the sink off the wall, busted all the windows and the mirrors … It’s not just spray-painting something on the side of the wall,” Royston said.

Our last stop was Miller Park where portable bathrooms are set up.

If you try the bathroom handles, they’re locked tight.

“They did so much damage at Miller Park, that part of the restroom is going to have to be rebuilt,” Royston said.

It’s disappointing for people who live nearby.

“You should never vandalize a park. That’s like the number one place you shouldn’t vandalize. It’s just so peaceful and open,” said Kobe Goodwin, who was walking in the park.

The city hopes people come together to make the vandalism stop.

“You don’t tear up your own home. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Royston said.

They have received money to upgrade security, including adding cameras in certain spaces.

They also believe some of the culprits are younger and hope parents speak to their children about the consequences of vandalism.