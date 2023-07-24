WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — As of July 21, both of the Triad’s largest cities were on pace to surpass their yearly records for homicides. However, law enforcement officers in Winston-Salem have repeatedly said it could be worse and would be if it were not for trauma surgeons.

In particular, the team at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

“Over at Atrium Baptist Medical Center they are saving lives,” Winston-Salem Police Assistant Chief Wilson Weaver said.

It’s substantial praise from a high-ranking officer who’s been with the department since 1984.

“If they weren’t there available, we would have a much worse homicide problem where we’d be losing people,” Weaver said.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is the only level 1 designated trauma center in the Piedmont-Triad. Brenner Children’s Hospital is an ACS-verified level 1 pediatric center.

“Usually about 10, 15 minutes out before they arrive, we activate a trauma alert,” said surgeon Dr. Martin Avery, associate professor of acute care surgery at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, about trauma patients. “Once the patient arrives, that’s when we get to work.”

As emergency physician Dr. Stephen Powell, assistant professor of emergency medicine at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine explains, trauma patients are 25% more likely to survive when they’re treated at a level 1 trauma center compared to non-trauma centers.

“Whether it be a trauma surgeon, whether it be a neurosurgeon, whether it be an emergency physician, we have collected those people in a single hospital to take care of you to prevent your death,” he said.

As Avery explains, treatment and assessment begin with routine primary and secondary surveys.

“As trauma surgeons, what we are looking for is, ‘what is killing the patient right now?’” he said. “If things are starting to escalate, and the patient is dying in front of us, you’ll start to see the team expand.”

If that’s the case, the team will take on more specific roles.

By utilizing advances in technology, Powell said that 93% of gunshot patients brought to the medical center survive.

“You have a sense of accomplishment,” Avery said. “Then you always feel like, ‘What can I do better to improve for the next time?’”

That success rate is part of the reason trauma patients are often brought to the hospital from different counties.

Still, there are the 7 percent who don’t survive.

“It’s very, very difficult. It’s because you want to save everybody, and it’s hard,” Powell said of losing a patient. “You constantly ask yourself, ‘How can we do better?’”

The questioning is consistent regardless of the outcome.

“We ask ourselves, ‘Was this the right call? Yes, it was. Outstanding. Let’s do that again,’” he said. “If it wasn’t, ‘how can we do better the next time?’”

As for the praise from the people investigating the shootings, Avery said it’s “gratifying to know that our work and our efforts here are appreciated.”

There are a total of six level 1 trauma centers in North Carolina. Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro is a level 2 designated trauma center.