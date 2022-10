WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem officer has minor injuries after a crash on Monday.

FOX8 is told the crash happened at High Point Road and Martindale Road.

Around 12 p.m., an officer was driving their emergency lights and sirens on when the crash happened.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.