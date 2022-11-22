WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The goal of a Winston-Salem non-profit called Drama Theropy is healing trauma through drama.

There is a cast of six actors who put on skits detailing real-life situations to help people navigate some of the challenges in life.

Kimberly Miller, president of the organization, says this kind of therapy is hands-on, and it opens doors to have tough conversations you normally wouldn’t have.

“We want to help people who are on the outside of a situation and see themselves from the outsides looking in,” Miller said. “I basically go by different situations that have risen around me or situations that people have spoken to me about.”

For the last three months, she has been preparing the debut of the two 15-minute skits.

“Theropy” isn’t misspelled. It has a meaning.

“We’re breaking cycles…so that ‘o’ represents for us the cycle of life we find ourselves in sometimes,” she said.

Miller is hoping the skits will resonate with someone and help them come out of challenging situations.

“We want to get to individuals before there is a suicide. We want to get to individuals before they pick up that gun. We want to create a safe place to create hope and encourage hope and inspiration,” she said.

“I have to admit people go through storms in their lives. My 9/11 happened on 9/11 of this year. My whole marriage blew up, and this part allowed me to be able to minister.” said Sharon Hill, one of the actresses. “Through the work, I was able to see myself helping others which also helped me get through this storm.”

The debut of Drama Theropy will be Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Infusion Worship in Winston-Salem.

If someone is triggered by an emotion and needs additional help, organizers have partnered with HOPE and will sponsor the first therapy session so there’s no lag time.

Miller says it’s also a way to soften the stigma of therapy, so people know it’s OK to get help.

For more information on how to get involved or if you would like to donate, click here.