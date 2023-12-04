WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A re-zoning in Winston-Salem has some neighbors concerned.

The City of Winston-Salem voted unanimously 7-0 to approve a rezoning of 7.3 acres of land at the corner of Bumgardner Street and Pilgrim Court.

It has some people concerned because they don’t know what could be built there and if it will meet the community standards.

A developer wants Winston Salem to rezone the seven-acre plot of land at Bumgardner Street and Pilgrim court.

Right now, there’s an abandoned building and parking spaces on the property.

“If it’s zoned as is 16 units per acre and up to 60 feet in height, that would be looking directly down into my house and would be something that I’d look out the window and … see a large building,” Brown said.

The petitioner wants the land to be rezoned from limited office use and multi residential to multi residential and storage usage.

People living near the property are concerned about what type of multifamily residential structure could be built.

“What we’re trying to do instead is just work with the petitioner and try to come up with a plan that can be more of a win win and try to influence the developer or the petitioner to seek developers who build properties that are consistent with what this neighborhood is,” said Er Ralston, who lives in Arbor Place neighborhood.

Since the current zoning allows the developer to build multifamily residential units, neighbors want to know why someone wants the city to rezone the property.

The city council also approved the same rezoning request of more than three acres of land on West 25th Street not far from Bumgardner Street.