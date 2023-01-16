WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors in a Winston-Salem community are reacting to the death of a 12-year-old girl.

She died Sunday night after shots were fired in a park.

The investigation is in the early stages. It’s one of six shootings that happened in the city in less than 48 hours.

People living near the scene on Southdale Avenue say the crime is continuing to get worse, and the victims are getting younger.

What was supposed to be a fun day at Weston Park turned deadly.

For people living in the area, the yellow caution tape which still hangs from a tree is a reminder of the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl.

“We were in our house, minding our business…then we heard two gunshots,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

When officers arrived at the park, it was empty. They did find evidence of gunfire. Shortly after, they were told about gunshot victims arriving at a local hospital.

Someone drove the 12-year-old to the hospital where she later died.

“She can’t tell her side of the story,” a neighbor said. “It’s…way too young for all this violence.”

He lives just a few feet away from where shots were fired, and the tragedy unfolded.

“How does a 12-year-old get shot because of irresponsible people?” the neighbor said. “I feel bad for the family who lost the 12-year-old. That girl’s life hadn’t even started yet…she had a lot to live for.”

There was also a 24-year-old who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FOX8 also reached out to police for any updates on both shooting cases. They didn’t have any information to share with us.