WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Residents are reacting to the second drive-by in just three days at a Winston-Salem apartment complex and one of at least eight in the city so far this year.

The latest shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Water Oaks apartment on Maryland Avenue where one man was grazed by a bullet and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“I heard six to eight gunshots. It sounded like a car…the shooting started in the back of the complex and went all the way out to the front,” Robin Triplette said.

Neighbors tell FOX8 that officers found at least six shell casings at their complex where children’s bikes are sitting outside.

When investigators got there, they saw a man sitting in a chair outside the apartments who had been shot in the chest.

They found another man lying in the parking lot who was shot in his upper torso,

Nearby, another man was found on the porch, but he told officers he was grazed by one of the bullets.

Officers spoke to a witness about two miles from the scene who said he saw a man on an ATV speed through the area of Old Greensboro Road shortly after the shots were fired.

Officers also found a rifle-style gun near the apartments.

“It’s scary, and I can’t afford to move. It’s a death trap,” Triplette said.

She has been living at the apartments for nearly two decades and describes the area as a warzone.

“I don’t come outside at night. I’m too scared,” she said.

It’s the second drive-by shooting she’s seen in just three days.

The other happened Monday just before 5 p.m. A woman was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

She believes now that the streetlights are out, it makes the area an easy target for people to commit crimes.

“They don’t even live here. They bring other people that don’t live here, and then it all breaks loose,” she said.

A spokesperson with the Winston-Salem Police Department tells FOX8 they are putting all their efforts into keeping the city safe, but they can’t do it alone.

They need your help. If you have any information about this shooting call the WSPD or Crimestoppers.