WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors along South Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem say in a few short years, they’ve seen the area go from a neighborhood street to a busy roadway.

“It used to be all trees and fields … a lot of wildlife, and now it’s chaos, construction and traffic,” said Taylor Palmer, who lives on the road.

The sounds around Palmer’s decades-old home are changing with the development of South Fork Village. Neighbors tell FOX8 workers and larger construction equipment back up the road most mornings building the more than 200 homes on the site.

“That’s just with construction. I can’t imagine what it’s like when it stops, and they’ve got how many people living in there? It’s going to get chaotic, and I don’t know how a two-lane road is going to work,” Palmer said.

Eddie Everhart and Hilda Milam don’t believe a two-lane road can work.

“It’s very difficult at times to turn out of my development,” said Milam, who lives on the road.

City of Winston-Salem leaders acknowledge it’s a growing area.

Right now, the development plan includes turning lanes to get into both sides of the development.

According to the City of Winston-Salem, the development does not meet the standards that were set at the time for a Traffic Impact Study.

Those standards have since been changed so any single-family development with 150 trips in peak hours will be studied.

FOX8 reached out to the NCDOT as well who tells us the development does not reach the 300-home minimum for a traffic study. A spokesperson for the department says there could be plans to widen the road based on preliminary site plans.

“What we’re asking them is, ‘can there be at least three lanes if you can’t do four lanes down through there with the amount of traffic that’s on the highway?” said Eddie Everhart, who drives South Peace Haven Road often.

Everhart and Milam would like to see a center turn lane similar to the north side of Peace Haven Road on the other side of Highway 421.

FOX8 reached out to the developers and has not heard back due to the July 4 holiday.

Now drivers and families are wondering what their lives will look like when the homes are built and what they should do next.

“We’re going to have tons and tons of houses … I don’t know how we’re going to navigate it, so we’re actually making the decision to move because of it,” Palmer said.