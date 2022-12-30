WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has named an interim police chief.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell has been appointed interim chief and will take over the position on New Year’s Day.

Cardwell will take over for Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson who is retiring on New Year’s Eve. Thomspon had served as chief since 2017.

A national search is being conducted for the next full-time police chief.

In January, three finalists will be invited to Winston-Salem for interviews, tours, meetings with the mayor and members of City Council and forums with city residents and police officers.