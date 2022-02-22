Winston-Salem moves one step closer to breaking ground on new affordable housing options

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — What has been a struggle for years might soon become a reality for Winston-Salem families who live in low-income housing neighborhoods in the northeast part of the city.

In 2020, the Winston-Salem Housing Authority received a grant through the “Choose Your Neighborhood” funding project.

The project presented was to revitalize and redevelop the Cleveland Homes community, while also developing on already existing unutilized land in a similar part of the city.

The $150 million construction project (est) received $30 million in grant money.

Early this week, Winston-Salem city leaders approved the immediate use of an already authorized, multi-million-dollar allocation to the project.

The project is on track to begin development sometime in May, with the first of five phases being complete by the fall of 2023.

“Take concentrated poverty…and redevelop it into housing,” said Kevin Cheshire with the Winston-Salem Housing Authority.

The first phase revolves around the development of an abandoned lot at the corner of 12th Street and Highland Avenue where Brown’s Elementary used to be.

In its place will be a multi-level apartment complex with enough buildings to support roughly 80 families.

According to Cheshire, 37 units will be for families who make 30% of area market income, 14 for 60% AMI and the remaining 30 will be on an “unrestricted” level. The prices will instead be set at market value for this specific area.

“It’s just to emphasize that there aren’t any income restrictions. That’s how we get to the income integration…the residents who are being moved will not see a change in their rental,” he stressed.

The hope is that this will begin construction in May 2022 and be complete by the fall of 2023.

As the project nears completion, construction will begin on phase two at Cleveland Homes.

Caseworkers have begun to work with families at Cleveland Homes to help them find alternative housing locations while construction happens.

The housing locations will be based on what the tenant would feel most comfortable living in and what fits their budget.

They will also get a voucher that ensures they will continue to pay the rental rate that they currently pay.

Winston-Salem Housing Authority leaders stress that “we don’t want to be a part of a gentrification process. We want to be a part of an investment where the community retains its historical integrity. It retains its culture. We’re just providing opportunities around housing.”

Along with housing options as construction gets underway, caseworkers are also working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to make sure that the education of the children will not be disrupted by the moves.