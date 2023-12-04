WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man and woman were arrested and accused of child abuse after multiple investigations, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Wiinston-Salem detectives began an investigation in 2020 involving a report of alleged child abuse.

In 2022, an additional allegation regarding child abuse against the same suspect from 2020 was reported involving a separate victim.

The two victims were both infants at the time of the assault.

The infants are siblings, and the suspects are the parents.

As a result of these investigations, the following charges were sought:

Tiana Denyse Thompson, 30, of Winston-Salem, for one felony count of neglect child abuse-seriously bodily injury.

Joseph Anthony Rivera, 27, of Winston-Salem, for two felony counts of intentional child abuse-serious bodily injury and two felony counts of intentional child abuse-serious physical injury.

On Monday, both suspects were arrested.

Thompson was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Rivera was given a $50,000 secured bond.