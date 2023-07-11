WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who drove himself to a hospital with a gunshot wound told police he was shot on Kernersville Road on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 7:51 p.m., a 42-year-old Winston-Salem man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

He told hospital staff members that he was shot while outside of a building on Kernersville Road in Winston-Salem.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told police he was outside of the building when he heard a gunshot. He then said that he fell to the ground and noticed he had been shot in the shoulder.

No suspect information is available at this time. The man drove himself to the hospital.

Officers responded to the alleged crime scene and did not find any evidence of a shooting.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.