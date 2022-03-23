WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Douglas Pfaff, of Winston-Salem, went to the store to buy Brazil nuts, but he decided to buy a Lucky for Life ticket as well and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Pfaff said he has a special item in mind that he hopes to buy with his prize money.

“I would like to buy a boat,” Pfaff said.

Pfaff owned a boat when he lived in Texas but sold it many years ago. He’s dreamed of buying a new one ever since.

“When I sold my boat, it was like losing a part of my body,” Pfaff said. “I pledged to myself if I had the chance to, I would get me another boat.”

Pfaff, a co-owner of Pfaff’s Inc., matched all five white balls in Sunday’s drawing to win his prize.

He bought his lucky $2 ticket from the Harris Teeter on Grant Hill Lane in Winston-Salem.

When Pfaff, 66, arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his winnings, he had a decision to make. He could take the prize as an annuity, receiving $25,000 every year for the rest of his life or the lump-sum amount of $390,000.

He chose the lump sum. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $276,942.