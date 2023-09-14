WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mohammad Ashraf, of Winston-Salem, bought a $25 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Ashraf bought his winning Extreme Cash ticket from S & K Food Mart on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem where he works.

He bought the ticket on his day off.

He claimed his prize on Wednesday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,257.

