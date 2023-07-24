WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect turned himself in after a man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around midnight on Tuesday, officers were called to Mock Street.

When they got to the scene, they found Mario Todd, 27, who had been shot.

Officers believe that Todd was involved in an argument with someone he knew who shot him.

He died at the scene.

Also on Tuesday, a warrant for arrest was obtained on Tyrese Malik Joyner, 23, of Winston-Salem, for murder.

On Monday, Joyner turned himself in at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

His warrant was served, and he is being held under no bond allowed.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.