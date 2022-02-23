Winston-Salem man taken to hospital in serious condition after being shot on East 4th Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot on Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 10:05 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of East 4th Street.

Arriving officers say a 43-year-old Winston-Salem man who had been once in the abdomen was found in the road.

He was taken by EMS to the hospital and is currently in serious condition.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.