Winston-Salem man taken to hospital in serious condition after being shot on East 4th Street

Winston-Salem News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot on Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 10:05 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of East 4th Street.

Arriving officers say a 43-year-old Winston-Salem man who had been once in the abdomen was found in the road.

He was taken by EMS to the hospital and is currently in serious condition.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter