Winston-Salem man shot twice while driving, taken to hospital; police searching for suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital on Monday after being shot twice while driving, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 2:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Wells Fargo parking lot at 3171 Peters Creek Parkway when they were told a person had been shot.

Investigators say the victim, a 21-year-old Winston-Salem man, was driving west on Bridgeton Drive near the Speedway on Peters Creek Parkway when a suspect vehicle pulled up alongside his vehicle.

The victim said someone in the vehicle fired a gun several times into his vehicle.

He then drove to the Wells Fargo parking lot and called the police.

He was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

Officers were unable to find any witnesses or evidence of a shooting in the area provided by the victim in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.