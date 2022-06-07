WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was shot on Tuesday afternoon on a trail near New Greensboro Road, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:04 p.m., officers were sent to the 3200 block of New Greensboro Road when they were told someone had been shot.

Arriving officers found a 24-year-old Winston-Salem man with a gunshot wound. Forsyth County EMS arrived and took the man to a hospital.

He has a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators say the man was shot while on the trail leading from New Greensboro Road to the Salem Lake Trail.

The alleged shooter knew who the man was, and this was not a random act of violence, the release says.

The trail leading from New Greensboro Road to the main Salem Lake walking trail was closed for a short period of time while the scene was processed.

Several officers were on the main trail looking for additional evidence. Police have since left the park.

The main trail was never closed, and the public was never believed to be in danger, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.