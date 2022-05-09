WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was shot in the arm on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 330 p.m., officers responded when they were told a gun was fired in the area of 925 East 2nd Street.

Officers located several spent shell casings in the parking lot. No victims or witnesses were found at the time of the reported discharging firearms call.

At 5 p.m., a 29-year-old Winston-Salem man arrived at Forsyth Hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his right upper arm.

He said he was walking in the neighborhood near 925 East 2nd Street when he heard gunfire and realized he had been hit in the arm.

He got a ride out of the area and eventually went to the hospital around 5 p.m. to be treated.

The victim could not provide any suspect information at this time. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

The Winston Salem Police Gun Crime Reduction Unit is currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.