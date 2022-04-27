WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute meth.

According to a Department of Justice press release, 25-year-old Jose Mondujano-Hernandez was sentenced on Thursday to a total of 300 months in prison.

Court documents say that in September of 2020, an undercover officer was introduced to “an unknown person” in Mexico who began to negotiate the sale of methamphetamine. The undercover officer was contacted by another unknown person to coordinate a drug purchase in Winston-Salem.

Agents from the DEA and FBI in Greensboro watched the meeting location and recorded the sale. Mondujano-Hernandez sold the undercover officer a kilogram of meth.

On October 13 and November 5, the undercover officer purchased additional meth from Mondujano-Hernandez. In total, the officer bought approximately 16 kilograms of meth from Mondujano-Hernandez and his co-defendents.

Mondujano-Hernandez and four other co-defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in February 2021.

He was sentenced to 300 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release.