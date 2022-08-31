HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was stabbed in a “domestic violence incident” in Winston-Salem Tuesday.

According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to a home on Franciscan Drive about a stabbing around 6:40 p.m. They found the victim there with a stab wound to her bicep. She was taken to the hospital.

Police determined that the assault was domestic violence related and that the suspect was at the scene. William Calvin Nunnery Jr. was arrested without incident. He was taken to a medical facility for a minor injury and then taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Nunnery was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was given no bond.