WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a moped was hit and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway.

Investigators say James Earl Cardwell, 61, of Winston-Salem was on a moped going west on 5th Street.

A 60-year-old man in a 2021 Nissan Kicks was going south on Research Parkway, police say.

Witnesses on the scene said that Cardwell failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the Nissan in the intersection.

Cardwell was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.