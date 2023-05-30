WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was shot on Ivy Avenue on Tuesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Shot Spotter Alert at 2300 Ivy Avenue.

Arriving officers found several spent shell casings in the street in front of a home. Several bullet holes were found in the front of the home, and a red truck parked in the front yard had also been shot.

The victim, a 30-year-old Winston-Salem man, arrived at the hospital. He had been shot in the right hand.

He told investigators he was standing in the street near 2300 Ivy Avenue and smoking when an unknown vehicle drove by, and shots were fired.

His hand started hurting, and he looked down and realized he had been shot.

He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3804. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook