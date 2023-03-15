WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers with the WSPD responded to the 2700 block of South Main Street when they were told about shots being fired.

Officers were in the area around 6:45 p.m. when they got a call and were told about a shooting victim who was brought to a hospital.

Investigators believe a 21-year-old Winston-Salem man was hurt during an exchange of gunfire at the intersection of Cassell Street and Champlain Street.

His injuries are serious, and he is being treated at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Español (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.