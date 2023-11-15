WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 4:40 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a report of a shooting on Salem Gardens Drive.

Arriving officers found a 33-year-old Winston-Salem man on the ground near the north side of Salem Gardens Drive suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and upper torso.

Forsyth County EMS responded to the scene and took him to a hospital.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.