WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:20 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 21-year-old Winston-Salem man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.