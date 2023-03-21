WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was found with ‘extensive injuries.’

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, just after midnight on Tuesday, they were called to North Cherry Street. When they got to the location, they found a 60-year-old man with “extensive” injuries to his face and body.

EMS took the man to the hospital and he was last listed in critical condition but is considered stable.

Police say that the man was “severely beaten” with a blunt object that officers found at the scene. Due to how badly he was injured, the victim wasn’t able to tell officers much, only that he had been assaulted by two males for “unknown reasons.”

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.