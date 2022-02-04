Winston-Salem man found dead in his home after being shot multiple times; police begin homicide investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home on Thursday with several gunshot wounds, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 2:34 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Weatherwood Court to an unknown trouble call.

Arriving officers found Ray Anthony Pruitt, 57, of Winston-Salem, inside his apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Forsyth Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and pronounced Pruitt deceased.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.