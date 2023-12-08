WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was found dead in a car last month after a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Nov. 24 at 3:55 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash in the 2900 block of Reynolda Road.

Arriving officers found a 2004 Chevrolet Impala that had run off the road and hit a business sign.

The driver Jerry Lee Overby, 66, of Winston-Salem, was the only person in the car and was found dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.