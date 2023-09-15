WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man faces over three dozen felony counts after shots were fired into vehicles and a home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Dec. 1 around 1:10 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 800 Block of East Devonshire Street.

Arriving officers found three unoccupied vehicles and one home that had been shot. They also found multiple shell casings on the scene.

No one was injured. Investigators say people in two different vehicles were shooting at each other.

On Sept. 8, Jordan Malik Adams, 20, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with:

felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

felony discharging a firearm from within an enclosure

felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle

29 felony counts of attempted discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle

five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill

Adams appeared before a magistrate where he received no bond allowed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.