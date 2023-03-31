WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We are warned to slow down in school zones, yield to school buses with stop arms out and watch for children.

A Winston-Salem man contacted FOX8 to report a school bus driver he said is constantly speeding down his residential street.

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesperson confirmed there is an investigation underway involving a school bus speeding on Cloister Drive in Winston-Salem.

The man who reported it to us said it has happened dozens of times this school year. He wants something done before someone gets hurt.

“I started coming out every morning and watching it, and it’s just progressively getting worse,” said Johnny Chaudoir, who lives on Cloister Drive.

Chaudoir captured video on his cell phone Tuesday morning.

He said he called the WS/FCS Transportation Department, and a representative told him the bus was going 42 miles per hour on Cloister Drive. The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

“It’s very frustrating because it’s like a blatant disregard for safety in this residential neighborhood,” Chaudoir said.

A spokesperson for the school district told FOX8, “our buses have GPS for a host of reasons. We can determine speed, location, exact time of stop and more.”

He would not confirm if the bus was speeding when the video was taken. Chaudoir said the driver was and does it often.

“On average, anywhere from 38 to 45 miles an hour, and that’s usually at about 8 a.m. or 2:30 to 3:30 in the afternoon,” Chaudoir said. “There’s older people that walk their dogs and walk the neighborhood in the morning, and it’s just a safety concern.”

Chaudoir posted a sign along the street to remind people to slow down. He also has a green plastic cut out of a child to let people know there are children in the area.

“Trying to help with the traffic, but it’s just not doing anything,” he said. “It’s not doing anything.”

The district spokesperson said in a statement:

We certainly do not condone buses speeding and train our drivers to be aware of their surroundings, as often the speed limit is still too fast for a vehicle of that size, especially given the fact buses often have several passengers onboard. Student safety is always a top priority.”Once the investigation into this complaint is finished, the district will take appropriate measures.