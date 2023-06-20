FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man already behind bars for an unrelated crime has been charged with kidnapping and rape.

On Tuesday morning, David Robbell Peterson, 50, of Winston-Salem was arrested and charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony second-degree forcible rape and felony second-degree forcible sex offense.

Peterson was already in the Forsyth County Detention Center for a probation violation.

Investigators say Peterson and the victim knew each other and that this was an isolated incident, emphasizing that there is no threat to the general public.

He received a $1 million secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112, anonymously text information, photos, and video to the Text-A-Tip line at (336) 920-8477 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish. To report information concerning juvenile behavior or request juvenile intervention resources, you may call the Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team number at (336) 917-7030.