WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Georgia on Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a woman in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Just after 7 p.m. on April 3, officers got a call about gunshots around the 2200 block of Lula Street. While they were on the way to the scene, another caller told police that there was an unresponsive woman next to a car on Flag Street, adjacent to Lula Street.

When they got to the scene, they found Bria Tiera Robinson, 20, lying in a driveway on Flag Street. She had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene by Winston-Salem EMS.

Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident, not a random act of violence.

WSPD authorities obtained a warrant for arrest charging Jeremy Cornelius Alexander, 34, of Winston-Salem, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At the time of the investigation, Alexander also had outstanding warrants for arrest for:

domestic violence protection order violation

forgery of an instrument

two counts of obtaining property by false pretense

assault on a child under 12

possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

On Wednesday, he was arrested in Henry County, Georgia.

Authorities in Winston-Salem will work with authorities in Georgia to extradite Alexander back to North Carolina.

On Friday, he was charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.