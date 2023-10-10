WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with felony murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At around 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 3800 block of North Glenn Avenue after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found Calvin Lavar Cunningham, 34, of Winston-Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police and EMS personnel attempted life-saving at the scene. However, Cunningham died as a result of his injuries.

On Sunday, Kevin Levon Holman Jr., 37, of Winston-Salem, was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and charged with felony firearm by felon.

He was then charged with felony murder. He is in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.