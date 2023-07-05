WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was charged with attempted murder after another man was found with “significant head injuries,” according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 8:44 p.m. on June 30, officers responded to the 3500 block of Reynolda Road when they got an “unknown trouble” call for service.

Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man with significant head injuries. He was treated at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators charged Philip Berry, 32, of Winston-Salem, with attempted murder.

Berry received a $1,000,000 bond and is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.