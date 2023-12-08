WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following two separate chases and crashes involving two separate stolen cars in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Around 3:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers found a stolen vehicle on Germanton Road at Hanes Mill Road associated with an armed robbery in Greensboro.

Officers attempted a traffic stop when the suspect vehicle, a 2008 Ford Crown Vic, rammed an officer’s car. A chase then began.

During the chase, officers lost sight of the car near Germanton Road and Oak Summit Road and then found it crashed. There was no one in the crashed car.

Officers did not find the suspect, Dionysus Demarcus Thomas, 24, of Winston-Salem.

While officers tried to find the driver of the 2008 Ford Crown Vic, an additional stolen vehicle drove by the scene.

Officers tried to initiate an additional traffic stop. The suspect vehicle, a 2017 Honda Civic, immediately crashed into the back of a bystander vehicle and came to a rest.

Thomas then ran away, according to police. He also reportedly threw a gun away during the second chase before being taken into custody by officers.

Initially, investigators were looking for a second suspect. However, police later identified the passenger in the suspect as a juvenile.

Thomas is being charged with the following:

Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct a public officer

Misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Thomas was given a $25,000 secured bond.