WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say they are charging a man with attempted robbery following a failed bank heist on Wednesday.

Jonathan Charles Baier, 35, entered a Wells Fargo located at 2000 South Hawthorne Road and demanded money from the teller, according to police.

Aerial view of 2000 South Hawthorne Road (Google Maps)

Police say that Baier did not threaten the teller with a weapon but continued to demand money. At some point, employees at Wells Fargo were able to trigger the silent alarm alerting Winston-Salem police to the situation.

Police say that Baier eventually departed the scene without any money and went south down South Hawthorne Road for a short time before being spotted by officers.

The Criminal Investigations Division is spearheading the investigation into the incident.

Baier is being charged with attempted common law robbery and is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $250,00 bond.

Baier’s first appearance in court will be on Thursday.