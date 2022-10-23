WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following the alleged theft of a box truck on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers say they responded to a report of an auto break-in in progress at 4:41 a.m. and found Timothy Keith Lindsay, 63, of Winston-Salem, inside of a stolen box truck.

Police say they ordered Lindsay to exit the stolen truck. However, he proceeded to start the truck and “attempted to run over” a sergeant with the WSPD. Lindsay then intentionally rammed the vehicle of another officer on the scene and a chase began.

The chase went for a little less than a mile before Lindsay drove to the dead end of East Brookline Street, according to police. From there, Lindsay got out of the truck and attempted to run away before being caught and taken into custody.

No WSPD officers were reported injured as a result of the chase.

Lindsay is being charged with the following:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon to inflict injury

Misdemeanor larceny

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting arrest

Tampering with auto

Speeding to elude arrest

He was given a $25,000 secured bond for those charges.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.