WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Thursday after a shooting on Ivy Avenue in July, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Just after midnight on July 28, Winston-Salem police were called about someone being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue. When officers got on the scene, they were flagged down by someone who told them that a person in an apartment had been shot.

They found the victim, a 34-year-old Winston-Salem man, and he had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say there was a fight outside of the apartments on Ivy Avenue, and someone involved in the fight fired several shots toward people gathered outside.

The victim was hit, but it isn’t clear whether he was the intended target of the shooting. The suspect fled the scene.

James Edward Cuthrell, Jr., 22, of Winston-Salem, was identified as the suspect and arrested on Thursday for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is under a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700.