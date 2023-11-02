WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting last month.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 18, WSPD officers responded to the 800 Block of Cameron Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found 31-year-old Brandon Deon Patterson. He had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

On Thursday, William Darius Aikens, Jr., 39, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with felony murder and felony firearm by a felon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Heappeared before a magistrate where he received no bond allowed.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.