WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wisnton-Salem man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting, and one man is in the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on North Jackson Avenue. While responding to the call, officers were told a shooting happened on East 5th Street.

Arriving officers found several spent shell casings in the backyard of a home and a blood trail leading to the rear door of a home on East 5th Street.

Patrol officers and Violent Firearms Investigation Team detectives went into the home, and the victim, a 28-year-old man, was found. He had been shot in the upper right thigh.

Forsyth County EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to the hospital. His injury is considered non-life threatening.

Investigators say three male suspects arrived at the victim’s home and got into an argument. During the argument, one suspect took out a gun and shot the victim, police say.

The victim then returned fire at the suspect who ran away with two other unknown males.

The victim then went back inside his home after being shot, which is where police found him. No one else was shot.

On Thursday, investigators gathered video surveillance and identified Rodney Earl Byers Jr., 39, of Winston-Salem, as a suspect.

He was found next to the suspect vehicle used in the shooting and taken into custody. Officers seized a stolen handgun, cocaine and money during the arrest.

He was charged with:

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession of a stolen firearm

possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.