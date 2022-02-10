Winston-Salem man arrested after pursuit with deputies, juvenile passenger found with crack cocaine

Winston-Salem News

Rico Oljawon Johnson

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Wednesday night, and a juvenile passenger was found with crack cocaine, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies tried to stop a vehicle being driven by Rico Oljawon Johnson, 20, of Winston-Salem, and he refused to stop.

A pursuit began and ended when the vehicle stopped on Patterson Avenue.

Johnson was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and other traffic violations.

A juvenile passenger in the vehicle had crack cocaine, the release says.

Juvenile justice was contacted, and the juvenile was released to the custody of a parent/guardian.

Johnson was given a $2,500 secured bond.

The vehicle was seized for felony flee to elude law enforcement.

MOST POPULAR

