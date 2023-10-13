WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man faces multiple charges after a gun was fired at an arcade bar on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Winston-Salem police responded to the Reboot Arcade Bar at 534 N. Liberty St. after getting multiple 911 calls.

Investigators say two people who knew each other were arguing, and a gun was fired by one of the people.

No one was injured.

Officers identified the suspect as Joey St. Christopher Hodges, 23, of Winston-Salem.

He was arrested and charged with:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

discharging a firearm with an enclosure to incite fear

carrying a concealed gun

He is under a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.