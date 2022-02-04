Winston-Salem man arrested after fight, 73-year-old in critical condition

Antuan Perry, 30, of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital in critical condition after a fight on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8 p.m., A 73-year-old Winston-Salem man began arguing with Antuan Perry, 30, of Winston-Salem, while standing in a driveway of his home on Academy Street.

During the argument, Perry punched the 73-year-old in the head causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the concrete driveway, the release says.

Perry reportedly then drove away.

The 73-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and began investigating. A warrant for arrest was obtained for Perry for assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and he was later arrested.

He was served with the warrant for arrest for assault inflicting serious bodily injury and issued a $200,000 secured bond.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336) 727-2800, or En Espanol 336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

