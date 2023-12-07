WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was arrested after two separate chases and crashes involving two separate stolen cars in Winston-Salem on Thursday, and another suspect is still wanted, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers found a stolen vehicle on Germanton Road at Hanes Mill Road associated with an armed robbery in Greensboro.

Officers attempted a traffic stop when the suspect vehicle, a 2008 Ford Crown Vic, rammed a an officer’s car. A chase then began.

During the chase, officers lost sight of the car near Germanton Road and Oak Summit Road then found it crashed. There was no one in the crashed car.

Officers did not find the suspect.

While officers tried to find the driver of the 2008 Ford Crown Vic, an additional stolen vehicle drove by the scene.

Officers tried to initiate an additional traffic stop. The suspect vehicle, a 2017 Honda Civic, immediately crashed into the back of a bystander vehicle and came to a rest.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Winston-Salem man, then ran away.

During the second chase, the man reportedly threw a gun away and was then arrested by officers.

Charges are pending, police say.