WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was charged on Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery and multi-jurisdictional vehicle pursuit, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Isaac Jamal McIntyre, 24, of Winston-Salem was arrested after police got a call at 11:02 a.m. reporting an armed robbery in progress at SM Communications on Reynolda Road.

officers were told that McIntyre went into the business with a gun and demanded cell phones from the clerk. McIntyre forced the clerk to the back of the business where he demanded the clerk open a locked cabinet with multiple cell phones in it.

He then proceeded to steal multiple phones, took an unknown amount of money and left.

While on the way to the robbery call, officers encountered McIntyre at the intersection of Germanton Road and East Hanes Mill Road. Officers tried to stop the U-Haul he was in, but McIntyre failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.

The pursuit continued on U.S. Highway 52 North into Pinnacle. During the pursuit, speeds reached over 100 mph. The vehicle exited on exit 129 and traveled to the 600 block of Pinnacle Hotel Road where the U-Haul driven by McIntyre left the road and crashed with a WSPD patrol vehicle as he was trying to turn around.

McIntyre then jumped out of the vehicle, and officers chased him on foot before he was arrested.

No officers or citizens were injured. McIntyre was also uninjured. No other crashes happened because of the pursuit.

Police are not looking for more suspects. McIntyre was charged with the following:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

kidnapping

felony flee to elude

He was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

Three outstanding Montgomery County orders for arrest and two outstanding Forsyth County orders for arrest were also served on McIntyre for an additional $40,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.