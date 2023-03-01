WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection to a shooting that left two people in critical condition last month.

According to police, three men were shot while sitting outside of apartments on Maryland Avenue on Feb. 16. One man was only grazed and not injured, but two men had critical injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Police believe that suspects in a white or gray Chevrolet Malibu drove by and opened fire at the parking lot, shooting the victims.

A witness told police they also saw someone on an ATV “speed through the area” of Old Greensboro Road shortly after the shooting.

Danny Lee Welch, 35, of Winston-Salem, was identified as the shooter.He was arrested on Wednesday in the 2500 block of Ivy Avenue.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.