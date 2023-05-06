WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting into a woman’s vehicle, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1000 block of Nancy Lane after getting a report of discharging firearms in the area.

At the scene, police found several spent handgun shell casings in the roadway.

Investigators say that the victim and suspect both left the area before they arrived. A short time later the victim called the police to report that the suspect was at her home with a gun. Officers responded but the suspect once again left the scene before they arrived.

The victim and the suspect were involved in a disturbance on Nancy Lane, according to police. The victim reports that she got into her vehicle and began driving away when the suspect began to fire the handgun at the vehicle and into the air.

Investigators say that the victim’s vehicle showed damage consistent with being shot into.

On Tuesday, detectives with the WSPD’s Violent Firearms Investigations Team obtained a warrant for arrest on Krisean Lemard Leggette, 24, of Winston-Salem, for the following charges:

Discharging firearms into an occupied vehicle

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Discharging a firearm in city limits

On Friday, officers with the WSPD’s Gun Crime Reduction Unit and SWAT took Leggette into custody on the 3700 block of Stoney Glen Drive.

VFIT detectives obtained a search warrant at the address and GCRU officers found a stolen 9mm handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Following the search warrant, Leggette is now also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center and has not been allowed bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.